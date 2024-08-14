CVDB, JRF Sign Sustainable Development Mou Empowering Local Communities

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Cities and Villages Development (CVDB) and the Jordan River Foundation (JRF), aimed at enhancing sustainable development and improving the quality of life for Jordanian communities, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The CVDB is the only national development bank in Jordan. They engage with all the over one hundred local municipalities by offering loans for development projects (mainly in infrastructure and efficiency upgrades), working directly with local councils to offer the needed funding, services, technical and advisory support to promote sustainable local development.

The Jordan River Foundation is a Non-profit organisation, started in the early 1990's to empower society, especially women and children, and in turn, improve the quality of life to secure a better future for all Jordanians. It was founded by Queen Nour Hussein, who was its first chair.

The MoU was signed by CVDB's Director General Osama Azzam, and JRF's Director General Enaam Barrishi. The MoU is part of the strategic efforts of both parties to accelerate socio-economic development by fostering the exchange of expertise and knowledge, promoting empowerment and advancing equal opportunities. The agreement also includes cooperation in areas such as community integration, participation in social responsibility initiatives, and building local capacities, the statement said.

Osama Azzam emphasised that this agreement represents an important step towards enhancing the necessary support for achieving local development, expressing his enthusiasm for cooperating with JRF to achieve common goals.

Enaam Barrishi reiterated the importance of signing the MoU in exchanging expertise and unifying efforts towards a Jordan where economic opportunities are available for all. "We are committed to strengthening partnerships that contribute to improving people's lives and enhancing sustainability in the communities we serve," Barrishi added. The agreement seeks to achieve fruitful cooperation in various fields to leverage sustainable development and the advancement of local communities in the Kingdom.