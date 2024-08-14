Dubai: Indian Businesses Top List Of New Companies In First Half Of 2024

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Indian investors topped the list of new non-Emirati companies joining the Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first half of this year, a recent analysis revealed. A total of 7,860 new Indian companies registered during this period.

Pakistan ranked second on the list with 3,968 new companies joining in the first six months of the year, while Egypt followed with 2,355 new companies registering as members of the chamber.

The list also includes the following:



1,358 Syrian companies

1,245 UK companies

1,119 Bangladeshi companies

799 Iraqi companies

742 Chinese companies

683 Sudanese companies 674 Jordanian companies

The findings highlight Dubai's strong ability to attract direct investments from around the world, underlining its growing appeal among international businesses.

Distribution by sector

In terms of the sectoral distribution of new member-companies joining the chamber during H1 2024, the trade and repairing services sector ranked first, accounting for 41.5 per cent of the total.

The real estate, renting, and business services sector came in second place, representing 33.6 per cent of the total. This was followed by the construction sector in third place on 9.4 per cent and the transport, storage, and communications sector, which ranked fourth with 8.4 per cent. The social and personal services sector came in fifth place on 6.6 per cent.

The construction sector demonstrated the strongest growth among the top five sectors, registering a growth of 23.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2023. The transport, storage, and communications sector followed behind, achieving a growth rate of 13.6 per cent. The real estate, renting, and business services ranked third, exhibiting a 9.5-per-cent increase year-over-year.

