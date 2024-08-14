Top News On August 14: Q1 Results, Row Over RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder, Independence Day High Alert And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several major companies including SpiceJet and Ola Electric Mobility released their first quarter results on Wednesday as protests raged across India over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor. An Indian captain was killed during a clash with terrorists in the Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir . Security arrangements have been tightened in several parts of the country as Independence Day preparations reached their final leg on Wednesday evening.

Q1 Results

SpiceJet posted a 27% decline in standalone at ₹149.96 crore in the three months ended June compared to the year-ago period. The budget carrier had a standalone profit of ₹204.56 crore in the June 2023 quarter. The profit is higher compared to three months ended March this year when the amount stood at ₹118.99 crore.

Meanwhile Ola Electric Mobility saw its losses widen to ₹347 crore in the first quarter of FY25. Revenue from operations for the quarter under review was ₹1,644 crore against ₹1,243 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The company made its market debut earlier this month and said in a statement on Wednesday that its automotive segment (E2W) posted a strong improvement in EBITDA margin and is close to EBITDA breakeven. The quarter witnessed the highest-ever deliveries of vehicles by the company at 1,25,198 units as against 70,575 units delivered in the same period last year.

RG Kar doctor rape-murder

Protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a Kolkata hospital continued on Wednesday with hundreds calling for a midnight march on August 14. The CBI took over the probe this week following an order from the Calcutta High Court - a move that was welcomed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today. The TMC supremo has also slammed the opposition CPI(M) and the BJP for trying to 'politicise the incident and fuel protests in the state'.

Kashmir terrorist encounter

An Army captain was killed and a civilian injured on Wednesday during an ongoing operation in the higher reaches of Doda district. Captain Deepak Singh was critically injured during the operations and shifted to a military hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"One terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing operation. One AK 47 has been recovered. Intermittent exchange of firing continues as the operations are ongoing," the Army said in a post on X.

| Indian army captain killed amid Doda encounter, terrorist gunned down

(With inputs from agencies)