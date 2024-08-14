Uniphore Appoints Ravi Mayuram As New Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Uniphore , one of the world's largest AI-native, enterprise-class companies, today announced the appointment of Ravi Mayuram as the company's new Chief Officer (CTO). Mayuram brings over 25 years of experience in engineering leadership and is poised to further Uniphore's leadership in Enterprise AI.

At Uniphore, Mayuram will lead the engineering team and take on the scaling up of Uniphore's engineering platform, and AI groups, while ensuring the highest standards of security and performance.

Mayuram comes to Uniphore with a deep leadership background, having held several senior technical and management positions at leading software companies including Couchbase, BEA, HP, Informix, Oracle, and Siebel Systems. As an engineering leader, he has built teams from the ground up – in both established companies and startups – where he has been responsible for building systems, including operating systems, distributed databases, PaaS, SaaS as well as Edge and IoT systems.

Most recently, Mayuram was the Chief Development Officer at Luminary Cloud, where he led Products, Design and Engineering. Before that he was CTO of Couchbase, a leading cloud-native NoSQL database company, where he oversaw innovation, development and delivery of their popular database platform, and was instrumental in making them a successful public company. He has also led innovations in the areas of social graph, search and analytics at Oracle, and helped to initiate the company's Cloud Collaboration Platform. His startup experience includes BroadBand Office (a Kleiner-Perkins venture), and Plumtree (acquired by BEA).

“It is with tremendous excitement that we welcome Ravi Mayuram to the Uniphore leadership team,” said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore.“As Uniphore becomes the preferred AI partner for the world's largest enterprises, I am confident Ravi will help turbocharge our AI leadership and innovation into the future.”

Mayuram expressed enthusiasm about joining Uniphore, stating,“I am honored to join Uniphore at such a pivotal time in the company's journey. Uniphore's culture of AI innovation is unlike any other in the industry with technology that is tried, tested and trusted by the biggest companies. I am eager to work with this talented team of world-class engineers and leaders to further advance Uniphore's technology and deliver even greater value to customers.”

