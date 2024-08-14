Ukraine's Intelligence Warns Citizens Against Traveling To Belarus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZRU) urges citizens to refrain from traveling to Belarus, the country supporting the aggressor state Russia.

That's according to the SZRU press service, Ukrinform reports.

The agency explained the existing risks to the safety and life of Ukrainian citizens in Belarus, although these threats are assessed as less significant as those posed by Russia.

At the moment, Ukrainians can enter the territory of Belarus through third countries bordering Belarus.

Upon arrival, citizens will be subjected to the so-called filtration measures (surveys on the purpose of visit, background check, surveys on political views, etc.).

Security operatives also seize cell phones for in-depth analysis involving specialized forensic software in order to retrieve data from messengers.

"Even deleted chats or individual messages can be restored. At this stage, there is a risk of being detained, because the interpretation of data obtaine from the phone can be unpredictable and lead to detention," the SZRU emphasized.

If any“sensitive” data is obtained, intelligence analysts warn, Ukrainian citizens may be deported or even charged with extremism, which is a criminal offense in Belarus.

Citizens of Ukraine are subject to surveillance on the part of police and security agencies, the intelligence service states.

A consular department of the Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus is available for enquiries at +375 17 283 19 89.

The SZRU urged citizens to be aware that their rights in Belarus can be violated at any moment.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Aleksander Lukashenko of Belarus put forward a motion to criminalize threats voiced against a former president and their family members.