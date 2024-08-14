Dubai: Entries Open For Al Marmoom Short Film Competition

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 6:39 PM

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched the open call for the Al Marmoom Short-Film Competition, held as part of the fourth Al Marmoom: in the Desert festival.

The competition aims to enrich the local film scene, provide an innovative to support filmmakers and encourage them to share their experiences and knowledge, inspiring new talent to join this field.

Dubai Culture invites all emerging filmmakers and creatives locally, regionally, and globally to participate and submit their works for the festival's competition.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Applications are open from August 14 to September 30, after which a specialised committee comprising a group of experts, directors, and filmmakers will screen the applications and evaluate the submitted films, in preparation for announcing the list competing for the festival awards, which will be held at Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve from January 3 to 12, 2025.

The competition includes four categories: documentaries, animated films, live-action, and films made using artificial intelligence. Eligible works will be selected based on a set of criteria related to quality and content. This open call targets all emerging filmmakers and directors, whether working individually or in groups.

Participants are required to present distinctive ideas that express their artistic visions and commitment to innovation, in addition to ensuring that the work is original, recent, and not previously shown in any local, regional, or global festival or event.

The film should be between 3 and 30 minutes long, free from any offence to public morals, religions, or communities, and the participant must own all rights to the short film.

Through its official competition and programme of activities, film screenings, interactive workshops, and talks, the festival seeks to enhance the sustainability of the film industry in the region and create an inspiring environment that brings together industry professionals to share their experiences and knowledge, inspiring new talents to join this field. It also aims to provide an exceptional cultural experience for the public, whether citizens, residents, or visitors, as well as offering a valuable platform to support the emerging film sector locally and regionally, enabling emerging creatives to showcase their creativity, refine and develop their talents, and achieve professionalism.

The festival's third edition screened over 70 films featuring the work of Emirati, Gulf, Arab, and international filmmakers.

The previous Al Marmoom Short-Film Competition saw 56 short films competing within its three categories. The festival hosted a series of talks and workshops presented by industry experts, along with a collection of exhibitions and artworks inspired by the history of cinema.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: Film fest in the desert showcases cultural diversity, highlighting region's tradition and history

UAE identifies nine key biodiversity areas