Eastern Europe & Middle East Crises: Threat Of Deadliest War Facing World

Elnur Enveroglu
Today the world is facing a fatal danger. On the one
hand, the ongoing serious tensions in Eastern Europe and on the
other in the Middle East have already begun to make a deadly war
inevitable.
If we consider that there are actors who possess the
world's most dangerous nuclear weapons on both fronts, this
endangers the future of both parties and even the surrounding
countries.
Unfortunately, in the background of rising tensions,
confidence in reconciliation between the parties in both regions is
waning.
Russia-Ukraine war: What is happening on the
front?
The Ukrainian army, slowly but steadily advancing towards the
Russian territories, captured Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod regions
starting on August 6. However, it is interesting that the fact that
the Ukrainian army was able to advance more than 30 km deep into
the Russian territory within nine days did not alarm official
Moscow that much.
Early this week, State Duma Defense Committee member Viktor
Zavarzin said on the air of the radio station "Moscow Speaks" that
there would be no mobilization in Russia, since "we have enough
forces, there are already successes there, and our aviation is
working."
On August 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Ukraine's
incursion into Russian territory a "large-scale provocation" and
stressed that the other party will be forced to retreat with an
adequate countermeasure.
However, the Ukrainian operation is slowly expanding into
neighbouring Belgorod. The Ukrainian army has taken some border
villages in Belgorod and as a result of this, 11,000 people have
been evacuated from the Belgorod region. According to the Ukrainian
sources, thousands of Ukrainian troops are in Kursk.
Nuclear thread around Zaporizhzhia
The intensification of the war between Russia and Ukraine, on
the other hand, has strengthened the new nuclear threat on the
territory of Ukraine. The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which is
controlled by Russia, has been a threat to neighbouring countries
for a long time. The fire at the nuclear plant early this week
caused partial damage to the cooling tower but did not cause a
serious fire. But the International Atomic Energy Agency is
sounding the alarm about this, in which Rafael Grossi, chief of
IAEA, urges in his statement that“These reckless attacks endanger
nuclear safety at the plant and increase the risk of a nuclear
accident. They must stop now”.
Although both sides, that is, Russia and Ukraine, blame each
other for the incident, there is no precise information about the
party that opened fire. In reality, it remains an indisputable fact
that any malfunction that may occur in a nuclear power plant can
spread a deadly threat to the environment.
Expecting a positive outcome in a war that has lasted more than
two years and resulted in the deaths of more than 10,500 civilians
is far from plausible. Although Ukraine has suffered a greater loss
of territory than Russia (about 18%), the country's leadership
insists that the army will not withdraw from the territories
captured in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod provinces in the past week.
Ukraine considers negotiations impossible in the current situation
and considers this outcome decisive in its long-lost struggle
against Russia.
Rising Middle East tension in parallel
The fact is that the ongoing tension between Ukraine and Russia
continues in parallel with somewhat similar motives in the Middle
East. For example, negotiations and peace agreements are completely
excluded from the process.
The conflict, which intensified after the assassination of
Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political bureau chief, in Tehran, does
not let the negotiations close at the moment.
The quartet of Israel, the United States, Hamas, and Iran are
currently standing at a critical point in a bitter war. The White
House officials, who believe that an Iranian attack is possible at
any moment, call on Israel to be on the alert.
Israel's next rocket attacks, which resulted in the death of 24
people in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, caused Iran's
counter-reaction. White House Security and Communications Advisor
John F. Kirby told reporters that U.S. intelligence agencies shared
the Israeli view that the anticipated attack was something that
"could happen as soon as this week."
The government leadership of Israel, affected by the tension, is
already trying to resort to stricter measures. For example, even
though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "total victory"
plan was not taken seriously by the country's Defense Minister Yoav
Gallant, it shows that Israel has been enough with the ongoing
conflict with Hamas that has been continuing for almost 11 months.
At any cost, Israel is currently trying to prevent Hamas and
military groups close to Iran. There is no talk of using nuclear
weapons to the extreme. But given that both Iran and, presumably,
Israel possess nuclear warheads, then it can be argued that the
world is at great risk of catastrophe.
Can the Middle East and Ukraine-Russia crises lead to
the unification of the Russian-Iranian sides against the
West?
Many possibilities are beginning to be confirmed. Thus, it was
said that there is a possibility that common interests of Russia
and Iran may arise during the ongoing tension between Russia and
Ukraine, as well as in the Middle East. From a distance, the
relevance of the issue, first of all, raises a question, but when
analysed in depth, it is already inevitable that this possibility
can happen at any moment. The fact that Ukraine is already
advancing on Russian territory indicates that Western forces are
increasingly targeting Moscow. This was mentioned by Russian
Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in a statement
regarding the Ukraine's incursion. Although the White House denied
the fact that it had been behind the Ukrainian army since August 6
and said that it was not aware of the advantage gained by Ukraine,
the official Kremlin has already begun to understand what is
happening. In such a case, there is no other choice but to divert
the West's thoughts and focus its attention on the Middle East.
Therefore, the official Moscow does not want to ignore the
possibility that the Russian-Iranian union can influence the war,
even if it is insignificant.
