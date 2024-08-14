Delmarva Power Volunteers Empower Delaware Students With Essential School Supplies At Cradles To Crayons Backpack-A-Thon

(MENAFN- 3BL) We recently participated in the Cradles to Crayons Backpack-A-Thon in Wilmington, where we dedicated our time to packing backpacks with essential school supplies for children in Delaware. This event is crucial in ensuring that kids have the necessary tools for learning, especially for families who face barriers to accessing these essentials. By providing items such as notebooks, pencils, and other educational materials, we are helping to create a more equitable start to the school year for many children.

The impact of this event goes beyond just the backpacks. It represents a community coming together to support its youngest members and their educational journeys. Our efforts help alleviate some of the financial burdens on families, allowing them to focus on other important aspects of their lives. A heartfelt thank you goes out to our dedicated volunteers and Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of these children, one backpack at a time. Our contributions are truly appreciated and make a significant impact on our community.