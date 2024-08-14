LAND Joins Forces With Cleveland Police Department To Electrify Patrol Fleets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cleveland is the first department to purchase The District for patrolling. While the will lead to significant savings in and maintenance costs, the department is also attracted to the advantages of covering more ground at large concerts, parades and sporting events, and breaking down physical barriers between the public and officers.

"The EV show promising results as our Traffic Unit put them to use this past weekend, patrolling many of our large-scale events," Cleveland Division of Police Chief Dorothy Todd says. "The appeal of the EV is it is an e-bike, e-moped and e-motorcycle in one and aligns with Cleveland's mission to build a sustainable city."

"Our work here in Cleveland is a beacon for innovation," Colosimo adds. "We invite other municipalities and police departments to join us in this journey, leveraging our technology to enhance public safety and urban life in unique ways."

About LAND

Founded in 2020 by Scott Colosimo in Cleveland, Ohio, LAND is based on the principle that energy continuity and mobility are essential to modern life. LAND provides a transitional e-Moto ecosystem with a portable power platform (CORE), a game-changing approach in the light electric vehicle industry. With products proudly manufactured in Cleveland, LAND is unwavering in its belief in American ingenuity and world-class craftsmanship. As a design-forward company, LAND is dedicated to constantly evolving to meet the needs of their customers, everyday consumers and businesses looking for energy efficiency.

