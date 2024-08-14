Ekta Kapoor Arranged Get-Together To Cheer Up Ankita Bhargava After Miscarriage

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Ankita Bhargava Patel has opened up on how Ektaa Kapoor arranged a get together for her after her miscarriage.

In a podcast with Shardul Pandit titled as 'Uncensored with Shardul', Ankita said:“I am very good friends with Ekta. She was the first person who arranged a get-together for me after I miscarried. I was not stepping out of home (following the unfortunate incident).”

“At her house, she asked Karan who all are the people that I can invite which will make Ankita happy. And Ekta invited only those people. I will forever be indebted to her because no one has done that,” she added.

Ankita had tied the knot with actor Karan Patel on May 3, 2015.

Ankita is known for her work in shows like 'Sanjivani', 'Kesar', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Dekha Ek Khwaab', and 'Reporters'.

Karan is best known for his work in shows like 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki', 'Kkavyanjali', 'Kasamh Se', 'Karam Apna Apnaa', and 'Ye Hai Mohabbatien'.

He has also appeared in the movies 'City of Gold', 'Shootout At Wadala', and 'Raktanchal 2', besides taking part in the stunt reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made In India'.