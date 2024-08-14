Severe flooding across West, Central Africa impacts more than 700,000 individuals

(MENAFN) This year, severe flooding driven by climate change has impacted over 700,000 individuals across West and Central Africa, according to a statement released by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Tuesday. The floods have caused significant damage, destroying or severely impacting more than 60,000 homes. As a result, over 54,000 people, including women, children, and men, have been left homeless and displaced.



The floods have also affected vital infrastructure, including schools and medical facilities, which has impeded access to essential healthcare and education. OCHA reported that at least 72 individuals have lost their lives due to drowning, and nearly 700 others have sustained injuries. The nations experiencing the brunt of this crisis include the Central African Republic, Chad, Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Niger, Nigeria, Mali, and Togo.



Chad is currently the most severely impacted country, with more than 245,000 people affected by the high water levels in just a few weeks. Charles Bernimolin, head of the UN Humanitarian Coordination office for West and Central Africa, highlighted the ongoing urgency of addressing the effects of climate change. He emphasized the need for significant and strategic investments to prepare communities and mitigate the worst impacts before they occur.



The 2024 seasonal forecast had anticipated above-average cumulative rainfall from June to August and July to September in regions prone to flooding in the Sahel and parts of West Africa. This forecast underscores the increasing risks associated with climate change and the importance of proactive measures to safeguard vulnerable communities.

