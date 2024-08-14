Graduation Date Is Set For ACI Medical & Dental School's Largest Graduation Class In 19 Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- President Frank PrestonEATONTOWN, NJ, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ACI Medical & Dental School 's 2024 graduation ceremony will be held Wednesday, August 28th at Monmouth University's Pollak Theatre with the largest number of graduates in the school's 19-year history.Responding to the current critical shortage of healthcare workers, President and Founder Frank Preston saw the need for short-term quality education in the medical and dental fields and created the revolutionary fast-track program.“ACI M&D offers students an opportunity to begin a lucrative, rewarding career in just a few months”, stated Preston.“With our dedicated staff and state-of-the-art equipment and training, we are committed to providing students with the ethical and professional standards for the workplace, as well as the tools and confidence to pursue their goals.”The numbers speak for themselves. With a 97% pass rate on national credential exams and 91% employment rates, ACI M&D is giving students a new beginning, and a pathway to an in-demand and rewarding career.With day and evening classes, financial aid, career development strategies and readiness training, ACI Medical & Dental School is working to meet the demands of today's critical workforce shortage.Students who successfully complete the program have continual career assistance for as long as it is needed, reinforcing ACI's M&D commitment to providing the best training and career development experience available.“Going to ACI Medical & Dental School was the best decision I've made in my life. I finally feel some self-pride in the work that I do. I couldn't have done it without their great instruction and advice.” said former student Theresa M.Healthcare jobs are in high demand, with the industry expected to have a 15.4% job growth rate by 2032 according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. There has never been a better time to seek a career in healthcare, and at ACI Medical & Dental School, students can be ready to start their internship or employment within three and a half months.Eatontown Mayor Anthony Talerico, Jr. will be the 2024 Commencement Speaker. Mayor Talerico, a nursing school graduate and advocate for nurses and community healthcare workers will share insights and his inspiring career path from finance to nursing to politics.About ACI Medical & Dental School: ACI Medical & Dental School in Eatontown NJ is fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Programs are approved for benefits through the Post 9/11 GI Bill, and the Title IV financial aid for the full-day program. For more information, visit aci or contact Christine Zicchinolfi, 732-455-4110 x 0 or ....

