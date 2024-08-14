Watch Video: Chinese Girl Performs Bharatanatyam, Embraces Desi Culture While 'Indian Kids Are Busy Getting Westernised'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 13-year-old girl in China became the first in her country to complete her Bharatanatyam "Arangetram." This milestone marked the Indian dance form's growing presence in China.

| 'No work after 6 pm': of ex-Starbucks CEO Narasimhan creates buzz

Lei Muzi's debut performance took place on August 11, and it was watched by Bharatanatyam expert Leela Samson, Indian diplomats and an audience of Chinese enthusiasts in Beijing.

The Arangetram is an ancient South Indian dance tradition where students showcase their skills in front of teachers, experts and an audience. After this performance, they are permitted to perform independently or teach others.

A large audience watched Lei dance to various classical songs for two hours, with the crowd cheering throughout. Accompanied by musicians brought in from Chennai, Lei impressed the attendees.

| Viral video: Ex-students getting caned at school reunion sparks nostalgia

Lei, also known as Dudu, began her Bharatanatyam journey in 2014. She is set to perform in Chennai later in August, PTI reported.

Her teacher is Jin Shan Shan. She was among the first successful Bharatanatyam dancers of Chinese origin. Jin herself was trained by the renowned Chinese dancer Zhang Jun. After starting her lessons, Lei quickly developed a deep affection for the dance form.

“I completely fell in love with it. I kept dancing till now. For me, Bharatanatyam is not only a beautiful art and dance form but also the embodiment of Indian culture,” she told PTI.

| UP news: Cop suspended for asking for 5kg potatoes as bribe | Audio goes viral

“This fascinates me greatly, as well as the gorgeous and graceful movements during a dance item. Overall, I extremely love Bharatanatyam. For me, it is already a daily activity to do, and I am truly interested in the culture of India,” she said.

Netizens react

When PTI shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), one social media user reacted:“When our Indian kids are busy getting westernised and only sticking to speaking English and consider a SIN to speak their mother tongue in public and home. Chinese kids are embracing the BHARATH VALUES and we Indians are only GOOD AT MOCKING THEM.”