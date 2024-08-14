Ex-UK Premier gets considered for global editor-in-chief for UK newspaper

(MENAFN) Former British Prime is reportedly being considered for the position of global editor-in-chief at The Telegraph newspaper, according to various United Kingdom sources. The potential appointment is linked to discussions between Johnson and Nadhim Zahawi, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, who is currently pursuing the acquisition of the financially troubled paper.



Johnson, known for his pivotal role in the Brexit campaign leading up to the 2016 European Union referendum, served as Prime Minister from July 2019 until his resignation in July 2022. His tenure was marked by significant events, including negotiations with Brussels over Brexit and the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, growing dissatisfaction within the British public and his Conservative Party, fueled by various political scandals, ultimately led to his departure from office.





Recent reports suggest that Johnson has engaged in preliminary discussions regarding the editor-in-chief role with Zahawi, who is seeking to purchase The Telegraph. Despite these talks, Sky News has noted that no formal agreement has been established at this stage. An anonymous source close to Johnson indicated that while the notion of him taking up a senior position at The Telegraph is being explored, it remains speculative.



Johnson, who has a history with The Telegraph as both a Brussels correspondent and a columnist, is said to hold the newspaper in high regard. The prospect of him returning to the paper in a significant role reflects his ongoing connection to the publication.





As of now, the discussions surrounding Johnson’s potential role are still in the early stages, and no official arrangements have been confirmed. The situation continues to develop, with interest focused on whether Johnson will indeed assume a prominent position at The Telegraph amidst ongoing negotiations and media speculation.



The unfolding scenario highlights the intersection of political figures and media roles, and it remains to be seen how these developments will impact both Johnson's career and the future direction of The Telegraph.

