Khasawneh Mourns Passing Of Former Minister Mamser

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Bisher Khasawneh mourned the passing of former minister Mohammad Khair Mamser who passed away on Saturday.

Khasawneh expressed his condolences to Mamser's family and paid tribute to his legacy of service to the Kingdom in various prominent roles, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



Mamser served twice as minister of Social Development and was minister of Youth between 1997 and 1999. He was also a member of the 23rd Senate and served as secretary-general of the of Youth for almost a decade from 1989 to 1998.

In addition to his government service, Mamser has had a distinguished academic career, holding positions such as vice president and acting president of Mutah University, and Dean of Student Affairs at both the University of Jordan and Yarmouk University, among others.

Mamser is the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Order of Independence (First Class), the Order of the Jordanian Star (First Class), the King Hussein Medal of Distinguished Giving and the Arab Scout Medal, among others.