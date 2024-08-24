Youth Debate Impact Of Voting As Elections Approach

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - As the Kingdom prepares for the parliamentary next month, Jordanian youth are engaging in robust discussions about the significance of their participation, recognising the potential influence they hold as a large demographic group.

The has been highlighting the "critical" importance of public involvement in the upcoming elections, set for September 10.

Reflecting on a range of opinions held by young Jordanian voters, Dana Abdul Rahman, 22, emphasised that youth participation in the electoral process is a crucial opportunity to make their voices heard and ensure that their values and perspectives are represented.

“Jordanian youth are not just bringing fresh perspectives to political processes but to all sectors and institutions in the country,” she added.

However, not all young voters are optimistic. Some remain skeptical about the impact of their vote, yet still choose to participate. Qusai Manaseer, a recent university graduate, told The Jordan Times,

“Even though I doubt that voting will lead to significant change, it's better to vote for a candidate we know than to remain disengaged.”

He added,“Candidates often don't fulfil their promises.”

Social media has become a key platform for the Kingdom's youth to discuss the importance of their participation in the electoral process. Abeer Ramzi, 28, noted that many young Jordanians are using Instagram stories and Facebook posts to debate the effectiveness of voting and to share their candidate preferences.

Shayma Awad, life coach and family advisor, told The Jordan Times that youth involvement in elections could foster a lifelong habit of civic engagement and participation in decision-making processes.

She stressed the importance of youth engagement in ensuring better governance and accountability, noting that with young people making up a significant portion of the population, their active participation could drive meaningful change.