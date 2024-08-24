La Liga: Lewandowski Gives Barca Narrow Win Over Bilbao

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, Aug 25 (IANS) Robert Lewandowski scored the winning goal as FC won 2-1 at home over Athletic Club Bilbao on Saturday night.

The game saw Barcelona transfer target Nico Williams form part of the Athletic team, and he looked a threat, especially in the first half, but his club was unable to give him enough of the ball for him to create real damage to Barca, reported Xinhua.

Barcelona, who were unable to include new signing Dani Olmo in their squad due to Fair Play reasons, opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Yamal received the ball outside the Athletic area and found space to shoot. His effort was quite centered but went through a crowd of players, where a touch from Inigo Lekue took it into the corner of the net.

The goal gave Barca an important touchdown in confidence boost and Lewandowski was close to a second goal when he hit the pole from a tight angle.

Athletic leveled from the penalty spot five minutes from halftime when Pau Cubarsi caught Alex Berenguer on the edge of the six-yard box and Oihan Sancet sent Marc-Andre ter Stegen the wrong way.

Lewandowski hit the bar with a second half header, and saw Athletic goalkeeper Alex Padilla deny him with a brilliant save. He finally got his reward in the 74th minute after Padilla parried Pedri's driven cross.

Saturday started with a second half goal from Ruben Garcia giving Osasuna a 1-0 win at home to Mallorca, who are now coached by former Osasuna boss Jagoba Arrasate.

Garcia's goal was a fair reward for the Pamplona-based side, who created the better chances in the game.

Take Kubo scored the only goal of a close game in the 80th minute to give Real Sociedad a 1-0 win away to Espanyol, while Getafe and Rayo Vallecano drew 0-0 in a game in which neither team managed a shot on target.

In Saturday's games, Villarreal won 2-1 away to Sevilla, with Ayoze Perez scoring a 95th minute winner, after Dodi Lukebakio's goal for Sevilla on the stroke of halftime had cancelled out Arnaut Danjuma's opener for the visitors.

Celta made it two wins from two games at the start of the season, while inflicting Valencia's second defeat of the campaign.

Although Diego Lopez's header put Valencia ahead after 14 minutes, Oscar Mingueza's volley 10 minutes later leveled the score and Iago Aspas' low shot five minutes later put Celta in front.

Aspas saw a penalty saved by Valencia goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili before halftime, but Fran Beltran sealed the 3-1 win with half an hour left to play.