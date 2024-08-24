Police Detain Parliamentary Candidate On Financial Charges

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Police on Saturday said they arrested a Parliamentary candidate earlier in the day in Amman who was wanted on several complaints, court verdicts and other arrest warrants.

The candidate, who is running in the Second District of Amman, was wanted on six arrest warrants and court verdicts, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

The candidate also has three ban judicial orders, Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

The police official added that the Parliamentary candidate was arrested following a routine traffic stop inspection.

“The suspect was riding in a public vehicle when the vehicle was pulled over,” Sartawi said.

Upon checking in the passengers' names, Sartawi maintained, "officers discovered that the candidate was wanted and immediately arrested him”.

The suspect was referred to the relevant authorities for follow-up and referral to the concerned courts, according to a statement by the Public Security Directorate.

The Islamic Action Front (IAF) on Saturday condemned the arrest of a candidate stating that he was one of its members in their candidacy list who was running for the Christian seat.

The IAF identified the individual who was arrested as Jihad Mdanat.

The IAF claimed that his arrest was part of“constant pressure that the IAF candidates are subjected to to withdraw from the par; parliamentary candidacy race”.

The Parliamentary elections are slated to take place on September 10.

Meanwhile, the Independent Elections Commission (IEC) on Saturday announced that all the candidates who registered to run for the upcoming elections have also submitted a noncriminal record certificate that is valid for 30 days.

Officials at the IEC on Saturday were unavailable for comment on the arrest of the candidate who police alleged had several criminal records despite repeated attempts by The Jordan Times.

Earlier in the month, the IEC said in a press statement the final number of eligible voters for the upcoming Parliamentary elections was 5,115,219, including 2,689,926

females, which represent 52.5 per cent of the total voters.

The statement added that the number of eligible voters who will cast their ballots for the first time was 590,794.

Meanwhile, the number of eligible voters who are under 25 years old was 1,119,832, while the number of voters who are under 35 was 2,323,478, according to the IEC statement.