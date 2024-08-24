Astro Zindagi: Weekly Horoscope

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for August 26 to September 1.

Aries

This week is one of the best times to take time off and engage in personal development. You might be attracted to things that would improve your health; you may decide to take up exercising or perhaps a new diet. This is a good time to change some habits and adopt healthier ones that will help you in the future. If you are already in a job, this week may bring you the deserved reward for your efforts and commitment. This may be when your co-workers and supervisors recognise your hard work and dedication more than usual, and you may be given leadership responsibilities. For couples, it is a good time to coordinate common interests like future planning or home improvement projects.

Tip of the week: Engage in self-improvement

Taurus

This week is devoted to passion and self-fulfilment, urging you to spend time on interesting and fun things. You may feel adventurous, willing to try new things and leave your comfort zone. This is the perfect time to learn a new skill, take up an instrument, or finish painting that picture you have always wanted. Your innate ability to be charming is amplified; therefore, people are likelier to listen to and accept your opinions. At work, it is a good time to plan for team building or group outing activities that can help improve relations with other workers. Dating apps and social networks can create interesting acquaintances for singles. Being more demonstrative will help.

Tip of the week: Learn a new skill

Gemini

This week, you may desire to beautify your living space, have more time with family, or explore your emotional geography. It is a good time to consider home renovations or a new house. Following your instincts and avoiding what does not suit you and your lifestyle is advisable. For working people, this week is about improving interpersonal relations at the workplace. You may end up being the one to coordinate the office parties or even beautify the office space. Your colleagues may seek your help in matters that concern them personally. This week may be good for singles to find a partner through relatives or in familiar surroundings. You might be drawn to people with whom you feel warmth and security.

Tip of the week: Follow your instincts

Cancer

This week is a call to be more active in communication and share your opinions and emotions more freely. This is a good time for networking, idea generation, or to start a blog or podcast. For the employed, you may be the one to initiate discussions in your team or be expected to intervene in disputes between your colleagues. This is also a good time to develop ideas or introduce new projects to your team. Your words will likely be appreciated, so do not hesitate to develop your ideas. Singles might be drawn towards people who challenge you to think. Do not hesitate to start a conversation with people you do not know.

Tip of the week: Share your opinions

Leo

This week helps you to think about what is important and how to act according to your priorities. You may become more sensitive to the quality of things in your environment, noticing the beauty and comfort in the surroundings. This is a perfect time to review your budget, make wise purchases and get more out of life or look for ways to earn more money. At work, you may be assigned extra tasks that can help you earn a promotion or a better salary and other incentives. It is the best time to negotiate your worth with your employer. If you are in a relationship, this is the best time to sit down and discuss issues related to money and financial planning in the future with your partner.

Tip of the week: Prioritise your goals

Virgo

This week, do not hide your attractive appearance and charm. It is common to be more sensitive to your looks and clothes, having the urge to change for the better and represent the inner light. This is the time to go for a change, get a new hairdo or get a new set of clothes. Apply this improved charisma to all spheres of your life, including business and interpersonal. For the committed, being physically affectionate with your partner can help strengthen your bond with them. It is also important to discuss any concerns one may have about physical boundaries or personal identity within the relationship. It is a good time to have gatherings or call friends that you have not seen for quite some time.

Tip of the week: Change your appearance

Libra

This week, you may feel more in tune with the world's energies and be even more perceptive of subtle signals and feelings. This heightened intuition can be an effective weapon if used to the best of its potential. It is a great time to meditate or do anything that can help you connect with your subconscious. You may be assigned to projects that involve sensitivity or handling sensitive information. Your new awareness can serve you well in the workplace, but be careful not to get pinned to gossip mills or petty squabbles. For singles, this week may be filled with meetings with potential partners. But do not be too carried away with idealising people or being deceived by illusions.

Tip of the week: Connect with sub-consciousness

Scorpio

This week is good for socialising, making new friends, joining new groups, or even returning to old friends you might have lost contact with. Focus on the opportunities provided by social contacts, as these can influence your future plans. For employed people, the week's main theme is cooperation and relations with co-workers and team members. With improved diplomatic abilities, you can manage the political situation well and foster better relationships within your workplace. This week may be the time for singles to find potential partners through friends, parties or groups of people who share the same passion. It is common to be drawn to people with the same goals for the future or those who make you want to have goals in life.

Tip of the week: Make new friends

Sagittarius

This is the time to groom yourself and your image, update your social media profiles, or make important presentations. Be on the lookout for chances that come your way to enhance your employment or social status because they will yield big returns in the long run. For working Sagittarians, this week is about workplace appreciation for the projects you have been working on. You may be in the limelight, being assigned to head certain activities or act as the face of your organisation in certain events. This week is a great chance for singles to meet potential partners at work or through professional organisations. Couples, talk about your goals and how you can help each other to advance in your careers.

Tip of the week: Enjoy the limelight

Capricorn

This week, you may find yourself being attracted towards activities that are more mentally stimulating. This is a good time to travel as there is a high possibility of learning from other cultures and perspectives. This week is about acquiring new knowledge and abilities for the working Capricorn. You may be interested in training, seminars, or conventions that can improve your skills. This is a good time to make or initiate projects with an international dimension or introduce ideas from other disciplines. This week may be a good time for singles to find partners during travel or religious activities. You might find yourself drawn to people with different opinions from yours or make you see things differently.

Tip of the week: Plan to travel

Aquarius

This week is about exploring the deeper layers of your connections and the state of your financial affairs. You could be inclined to investigate the darker side of life. This is a good time to work on oneself and to engage in introspection. While you are self-sufficient, you may also learn to value a relationship's emotional and financial dependency. At work, you may feel attracted to activities that involve sharing of some kind of capital or skills with others. This is the best time to talk about profit sharing, asking for a raise, or looking for ways to partner. Your relationships with business partners or close colleagues are particularly favoured. This is the best time for those in a relationship to take your connection to another level.

Tip of the week: Understand your loved ones

Pisces

This week is about balance and harmony in relations; therefore, it is essential to work on oneself and the relationships with others. You may become more sensitive to other people's needs and more ready to surrender for harmony. The week will be dedicated to working relations and partnerships for those with a job. You may be inclined to engage in cooperative undertakings or activities that involve the use of a collaborator or a group. This is the best time to work on interpersonal relationships with co-workers, clients or business partners. Singles, do not be afraid to initiate new conversations with people you have not met before; this can be in social functions, with friends, or even at work.

Tip of the week: Cultivate harmony

(Neeraj Dhankher is an astrologer proficient in Vedic, KP, and Nadi astrology. He is the Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his analysis.)