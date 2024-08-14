Biden administration considers delaying negotiations related to Gaza if Iran decides to launch retaliatory attack

(MENAFN) The Wall Street Journal has reported that the Biden administration may consider delaying negotiations related to Gaza if Iran decides to launch a retaliatory attack. The report suggests that President Joe Biden's administration is likely to pressure Iran to avoid striking Israel, contingent upon the successful establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza.



As efforts intensify to finalize a prisoner exchange agreement scheduled for Thursday, mediators are working diligently to broker a truce. Hamas has been requested to refrain from presenting new proposals and to adhere to the terms proposed by President Biden. This request aims to streamline negotiations and facilitate a ceasefire amidst the current tensions.



The push to resume negotiations comes amid escalating regional tensions and concerns about potential further violence. The situation is further strained by ongoing military actions in the Gaza Strip, which have resulted in significant civilian casualties and deepened the humanitarian crisis in the area.

