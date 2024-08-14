Aravali College Of Engineering And Management Opens Admissions For 2024-25

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Aravali College of Engineering and Management (ACEM), a top-tier institution in the Delhi-NCR region, is now accepting applications for the 2024-25 academic year. Prospective students can apply for a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in engineering, management, and technology.



ACEM offers cutting-edge programs, including B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (with specializations in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science), BBA in Digital Marketing, and MBA in Services and Banking. These courses are designed in collaboration with industry experts to provide students with the skills necessary for success in today's competitive job market.



With state-of-the-art facilities, strong industry connections, and a focus on research and innovation, ACEM is committed to nurturing well-rounded professionals ready to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world.



About Aravali College of Engineering and Management



Located in Greater Faridabad, Haryana, ACEM is dedicated to delivering high-quality education in engineering and management. The college is recognized for its academic excellence, practical learning approach, and strong industry engagement, making it a preferred choice for students aiming for successful careers.



