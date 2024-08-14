Kerala To Soon Submit Report On Wayanad Disaster To Centre: CM Vijayan

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14 (IANS) Chief Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday, said that a detailed report on the loss in the devastating landslides in Wayanad and the required rehabilitation will be submitted soon to the Centre.

“The detailed memorandum preparation is a cumbersome process as it includes the loss suffered and numerous other things and more importantly a detailed rehabilitation package, hence it will take a bit more time,” said CM Vijayan.

On July 30 massive landslides hit four villages in Wayanad leaving 416 dead and 128 people missing.

CM Vijayan said the rescue operations were continuing on Wednesday also, with the teams searching for the missing in the affected areas and along the course of the Chaliyar River.

More than 11,000 people are living in over 115 relief camps.

The CM said the rehabilitation programme will start with the relocation of the affected people currently living in relief camps in a phased manner.

“We have identified about 100 government buildings, 253 private homes for which rent will have to be paid and 100 homes are for free. It has been decided to give the families a sum of Rs 6,000 every month for paying the rent,” said CM Vijayan.

With regards to the compensation, he said the kin of those who died in the disaster will get Rs 6 lakh and those who suffered disabilities will also get an additional Rs 75,000 plus the normal compensation depending on the degree of disability.

“The dependants of those still missing will also get the same benefits after all procedures are completed. Legal heirship certificate will be given at the earliest,” added CM Vijayan.

He said presently an expert committee under veteran expert John Mathai is studying the affected areas and has collected samples of soil and rocks from the areas.

“An NIT Suratkal team will soon do a LiDAR ( Light Detection and Ranging) survey using drones in the affected areas to find out the area before and after the landslide and it will form the basis for rehabilitation and reconstruction,” said CM Vijayan.

He said there are two camps set up for domestic animals and given food and all other assistance.

The Chief Minister has sought financial assistance from the Centre for the rehabilitation of those who had lost everything in the series of massive landslides.

The CM listed out the state's demands before Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited the calamity-hit areas.