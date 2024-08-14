European stocks rise as investors await US economic data

(MENAFN) European experienced modest gains on Tuesday as market participants awaited crucial U.S. economic data that could offer insights into future U.S. monetary policy. The pan-European STOXX 600 saw a 0.3 percent increase, reaching 500.74 points, following a flat close in the previous session. This cautious optimism was somewhat tempered by a series of disappointing earnings reports, which limited the overall market gains. Despite this, the index showed resilience, reflecting investor anticipation of upcoming economic indicators.



Investors were particularly cautious ahead of the release of U.S. producer price index data later in the day, which is expected to provide important clues about the direction of U.S. monetary policy. The market's hesitation to make substantial moves was evident, as traders waited for this data to gauge the Federal Reserve's potential actions. This period of waiting and uncertainty created a cautious atmosphere, with many investors holding off on significant investments until clearer signals emerged from the U.S. economic landscape.



In the UK, recent data contributed to a positive shift in the market. Wage growth fell to its lowest level in nearly two years during the second quarter, which suggested a potential easing of inflationary pressures. Additionally, the unemployment rate dropped unexpectedly, further influencing market sentiment. As a result, the British FTSE 100 index rose by 0.3 percent, reflecting a positive response to the labor market data amidst broader economic uncertainties. This uptick highlighted the market's reaction to domestic economic indicators in the face of global economic concerns.







MENAFN14082024000045015682ID1108553301