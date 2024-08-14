Poll reveals 20 percent of Germans use AI to obtain political information, amid fears of misuse

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by the German University of Applied Sciences in Erfurt has found that approximately 20 percent of Germans have used artificial intelligence (AI) to obtain information on issues. The use of AI is notably higher among Generation Z, with one-third of individuals aged up to 25 reporting they have engaged with AI technologies for this purpose. The survey, which included responses from around 1,200 participants aged 16 to 65, highlights a growing acceptance of AI in information gathering.



University chancellor Alexandra Futsch noted that while the is gaining traction, there is significant potential for further growth, particularly as Germany approaches its general election. Despite the positive trend, the survey also revealed considerable skepticism, with about 73 percent of respondents concerned about the potential misuse of AI to manipulate information. Additionally, around two-thirds of participants expressed worries that AI could exacerbate inequality or discrimination if misprogrammed.



Futsch acknowledged these concerns but suggested that the high level of skepticism might reflect a more cautious attitude towards new technologies in Germany compared to other countries. She emphasized the need for Germans to recognize the benefits of AI, such as time savings, to prevent falling behind internationally. Futsch also advised maintaining a critical approach towards AI-generated answers, similar to how one would scrutinize information from social media platforms.



