Totalenergies Commences Production At Anchor Field In Gulf Of Mexico

(MENAFN- AzerNews) TotalEnergies has announced the commencement of production at the Anchor field in the US Gulf of Mexico, where the company holds a 37.14 percent stake, alongside operator Chevron, which holds 62.86 percent, Azernews reports.

Situated 225 kilometers off the coast of Louisiana, the Anchor field's development was initiated in December 2019. The field is equipped with a subsea well system linked to a semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU), boasting a production capacity of 75,000 barrels of oil and 28 million cubic feet of per day. At peak production, Anchor is expected to contribute approximately 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) net to TotalEnergies.

Designed with an emphasis on minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, the Anchor FPU features an all-electric configuration, incorporating electric motors, electronic controls, and waste heat and vapor recovery technologies.

Nicolas Terraz, President of Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies, highlighted the significance of this milestone, stating,“The start-up of Anchor is a new milestone in the deployment of TotalEnergies' integrated energy model in the US, combining the development of oil projects with high leverage to price and a low emissions intensity and growth in Integrated LNG and Integrated Power. Delivered safely, on time, and within budget, this project will contribute to the Company's free cash flow growth trajectory.”