Pro Leaguekicks Off 2024/25 Football Season

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - is back in action as the 2024/25 competitions kicked off with Pro League on Thursday.

Following a season that saw many disruptions and postponements which cast a heavy load on clubs already reeling under burdens, only around six weeks separated the end of competitions amid calls from clubs to grant them more time to prepare, take time off and deal with player transfers.

However, with Round 3 of the qualifying coming up next month, the Jordan Football Association did not budge, with the national team having its own challenges of preparing the squad, headed by incoming coach Moroccan coach Jamal Sellamy, replacing compatriot Hussein Ammouta, who resigned, citing“personal circumstances”.

The 2023/2024 football season witnessed Hussein become the 9th team to win the League since it kicked off in 1944 with only Faisali, Ahli, Urdun and Homenetmen clubs competing. Faisali are 35-time record league champs while Wihdat won 17 times since first joining in 1980. Ahli won eight times, Ramtha and Jazira three times, ShababUrdun twice, Hussein, Amman and Urdun clubs once.

Last season, Hussein again changed the usual Faisali-Wihdat dominance of the title,

taking home the coveted Professional Football League title for the first time following an impressive season, which saw them lose only one match, although they had to wait to the last stage of the competition, to be able to move the trophy out of the capital to Irbid, like neighbors Ramtha,who won the 2021 season title for the third time in their history after 39 years.