Pre-Registration Now Open For C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2024 - Unveiling Cutting-Edge Display Tech And Smart Touch Innovation

As Asia's premier B2B trade show for advanced display and smart touch solutions, C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN leverages global resources to help display and smart touch manufacturers expand their brand influence and seize global business opportunities.

The

three-day event will welcome over 150,000 industry professionals to explore innovations from more than 3,500 suppliers, driving new industrial development trends in displays, smart touches, and terminal applications on a global scale.

Register now for C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2024 and save the USD 15 entry fee:

New Features at

C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2024

C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2024 will introduce two major innovation zones: Technological Innovation and Application Scenario Innovation. The Technological Innovation Zone will include the Mini/Micro LED Display Technology Zone , Flexible Display Technology Zone , and E-paper Technology Zone . The Application Scenario Innovation Zone will feature the Smart Cockpit and In-Vehicle Display Zone , VR/AR Innovative Application Zone , and Smart Office and Education Innovation Zone .

These innovation zones will not only provide insights into the latest technological advancements but also outline a blueprint for the future development of the display and smart touch industry.

Innovative Exhibition Areas and Forums

Smart Cockpit and In-Vehicle Display: Reshaping the Driving Experience

With the accelerated pace of automotive intelligence, Smart Cockpits and In-Vehicle Display technologies are becoming industry focal points. From large-screen entertainment systems to advanced navigation interfaces, C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2024 will showcase the latest in-vehicle display technologies and smart cockpit solutions, offering an immersive driving experience.

Commercial Displays: Illuminating Public Spaces

Commercial display technology plays a vital role in conference rooms, exhibition halls, shopping centers, and other public spaces. This year, the event will bring together commercial display screens of various sizes and forms, showcasing efficient and convenient solutions to enhance visual effects and interactive experiences in public spaces.

Industrial Control Displays: Meeting Harsh Environments

In the rapidly developing fields of industrial automation and intelligent manufacturing, industrial control display technology plays a crucial role. Its high reliability and durability ensure stable operation in various extreme and complex environments. C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2024 will focus on cutting-edge industrial displays designed for industrial automation, process control, and monitoring systems. These products meet stringent industrial standards and lead industry trends with their innovative technologies and outstanding performance.

E-paper Technology: Leading Green Reading

E-paper, an energy-saving and environmentally friendly display technology, is gradually transforming reading habits. The E-paper Exhibition Area is a key part of the green sustainable development theme of C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2024, focusing on e-paper display technology and its application products. E-paper, with features such as low power consumption, high resolution, and flexibility, is widely used in e-books, e-tags, smart logistics, and other fields.

In the E-paper Technology Zone, exhibitors will showcase e-paper displays of various sizes and forms, including black-and-white and color displays. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the latest advancements in e-paper technology, such as reflective display principles and ink screen technology, and explore innovative applications in education, retail, logistics, and other sectors.

Flexible Displays: Breaking Traditional Constraints

As new models are introduced and prices decrease, OLED technology is expected to achieve rapid growth, particularly in foldable phones. C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2024 will feature the latest advancements in flexible display technology, exploring innovative applications in smartphones, smartwatches, and other terminal devices.

MLED: Pioneer of Next-generation Display Technology

The MLED Technology Exhibition Area will highlight the latest research and development achievements and processes in MLED technology. It will showcase the manufacturing technology of Mini LED and Micro LED, high-brightness display technology, and high-reliability packaging technology in high-end televisions, monitors, commercial advertising, smart wearables, and other scenarios, envisioning the infinite possibilities of future display technology.

Additionally, more than 80 themed forums will be held concurrently, bringing together experts and visionaries to provide insights into the latest technologies and solutions in Display and Touchscreen, Smart Cockpit and In-Vehicle Display, Electronic Paper, OLED, AR/VR, Commercial Display, and more. Visitors

will have the opportunity to deeply exchange ideas with industry leaders and peers, jointly promoting the progress and application expansion of new touch and display technology.

