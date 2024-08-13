(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 company, has issued updates for August 14, 2024.

OKX Wallet is One of the First Multi-Chain Wallets to Support Sei Network's Latest Upgrade

OKX Wallet has joined the ranks of multi-chain wallets supporting Sei Network's latest upgrade. Sei Network, renowned for being the first fully parallelized Virtual Machine (EVM), has achieved a Total Value Locked (TVL) of $90 million, marking a significant milestone in the blockchain space.

With this integration, OKX Wallet users can now more seamlessly explore and interact with dApps on version two of Sei Network, including popular ones like Yei Finance, DragonSwap and Silo Stake, through the Discover portal. OKX Wallet's Discover portal, accessible on both web and mobile, aggregates over 5,500 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools, offering users a comprehensive gateway to the decentralized world.



Sei Network's latest upgrade introduces several groundbreaking functionalities:

Backwards Compatibility: EVM smart contracts can now be deployed without any code changes, enabling developers to utilize audited contracts from other EVM-compatible blockchains

Tooling Reusability: Familiar and widely used tools such as Metamask and OKX Wallet can be reused seamlessly

Optimistic Parallelization: The chain supports parallelization without requiring developers to define dependencies

SeiDB: Enhancements to the storage layer prevent state bloat, improve state read/write performance, and facilitate easier state sync for new nodes

Interoperability: Seamless composability between EVM and other execution environments supported on Sei

This integration signifies OKX Wallet's ongoing commitment to its "onchain, any chain" philosophy. OKX Wallet is now compatible with over 100 chains , with some of its most recent additions being TON, NEAR, Blast and zkLink Nova.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

...

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet . OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn , making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.