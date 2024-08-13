Shefali Jariwala Says 'I Would Not Wear Something That Makes Me Uncomfortable'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) The 'Kaanta Laga' fame Shefali Jariwala has opened up on body positivity and outfits, saying she would not wear something that makes her uncomfortable.

Shefali had recently appeared on a podcast and offered a fresh take on the paparazzi who are often accused of taking pictures from inappropriate angles.

Known for participating in 'Nach Baliye 5', Shefali talked about actors getting uncomfortable with their revealing outfits at events.

She told IANS: "I've seen that some actors appear uncomfortable in revealing outfits at events, but I think it's their choice whether to wear them. Personally, it's not about revealing the costume; I would not wear something that makes me uncomfortable. I'd rather be comfortable because that is what shows."

"And being very comfortable with your body is paramount because that's what brings the right attitude across, that's what makes you more enduring and that's what catches people's eye more and at award functions especially it's about standing out, I think you can only stand out when you are really comfortable and owning your look. So for me owning the look is very important irrespective of it being revealing or not revealing," she shared.

What is your take on insane competition on social media between actors to get more followers and likes? Shefali, who has 3.2 million followers on Instagram, commented: "I've been in this industry for a long time, and there is, of course, always competition among actors regarding their looks, the jobs they land, and their on-screen performances. And since the whole social media revolution has caught up in such a big way, there's also intense competition for followers and likes."

"I understand social media is a very important part of you while you are a public figure but I try to be my most authentic self because I think that is how one should be and you should get people to like you and follow you for the authentic self that you are. I'm not caught up in the battle for followers and likes because my account is already engaging. I believe that my followers appreciate my authenticity, straightforwardness, and comfort with what I share," said Shefali.

Rather than getting entangled in a follower war because that takes a lot of time and energy, Shefali prefers to channel her energy into improving her performance as an actor or as a dancer.

"If I excel in my craft, more people will naturally appreciate and follow me. To me, social media is an extension of my personality. I like to give people a little sneak peek of what goes on behind the scenes and what I'm like in person. That is what social media means to me. I've seen many people who treat social media as a showreel, almost like a profile showcasing their work. This is where intense competition often begins. However, I'm not part of that competition at all. I'd much rather remain authentic because social media is just an extension of me and who I am, and I'd like to keep it that way," she added.

On the work front, Shefali is currently seen as Kapalika in the show 'Shaitani Rasmein'. It stars Naqiyah Haji, and Vibhav Roy in the lead. The show airs on Star Bharat.