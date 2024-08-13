Southern Rock Icons Van Zant Reunite With New Single 'Jesus Christ'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VAN ZANT

VAN ZANT, "Jesus Christ" (Frontiers SRL)

- Johnny Van ZantNASHVILLE, TN, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Music icons Van Zant have reunited and returned to the studio for their first new single in nearly two decades. Their new track,“Jesus Christ” (Frontiers Music SRL), also marks the duo's Christian music debut, while holding firm to their southern rock roots.Inspired by a painting hanging in Johnny Van Zant's Sulfur Water Studios,“Jesus Christ” speaks about the crucifixion and resurrection with vivid lyrical descriptions.“I think that this one probably means more to us then what we've done in the past and it's very different,” says Johnny. "It's probably not what people may expect from us, which I think is kind of cool.”The Van Zant musical dynasty built its foundation firmly on family. Donnie Van Zant co-founded .38 Special and brother Johnny Van Zant is the current lead vocalist for Lynyrd Skynyrd after the passing of their brother Ronnie Van Zant, who fronted and co-founded the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rock band.In spite of their enormous successes, including .38 Special's more than 20 million album sales and Lynyrd Skynyrd continuing to sell out arenas and amphitheaters, much of what makes Van Zant so relatable is the fact they'll be the first to admit their flaws and struggles.“We all sin, definitely,” says Donnie.“When you talk to the Van Zant brothers, we haven't been perfect that's for sure.”“We've been so low that the only place we could go is to look up,” adds Johnny.“I hope they find Jesus cause I think now more than ever, we need Him. A lot of crazy stuff is going on in our world, and we need to come together as children of Christ and figure this out.”Pre-Save Link for Van Zant's "Jesus Christ":About Frontiers Music SRL: Originally founded in Naples, Italy in 1996 by Serafino Perugino and his father Fernando as a distribution company, Frontiers has developed into one of the premiere independent rock labels in the world. Synonymous with quality music from across a broad spectrum of rock genres, the label has worked with multiple genre heavyweights and fan favorites. Aside from providing a home for classic artists from the '70s and '80s, the label has also become home to a wealth of young, up and coming talent that, with a savvy and forward thinking A&R and marketing approach, will be developed into the future of rock and metal. With a deep commitment to and passion for THE MUSIC and the artists who create it and massive global distribution, sales, marketing, and publicity channels, Frontiers is the premiere home for established and emerging rock artists.

Brian Mayes

Nashville Publicity Group

+1 615-771-2040

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X