Moscow Metro Grows: Potapovo Station on Line 1 Nears Completion

(MENAFN- CLW Transports) Moscow's transportation network is expanding once again with the completion of the new Potapovo station on Line 1 of the Moscow Metro. Yesterday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin oversaw the technical launch of the station, marking a significant milestone in the project.

The new terminal station on the Line 1 will greatly improve travel convenience and efficiency for nearly 170,000 residents of Kommunarka district. A remarkable 27,000 residents will now have direct access to the metro within walking distance, significantly reducing their travel time by up to 40 minutes per day.

Potapovo boasts a unique distinction as the first heated above-ground station on the Moscow Metro. Its glass facade ensures maximum natural light, creating a bright and welcoming environment for passengers.

We are nearing the completion of the new Potapovo station, a project undertaken under the direction of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin. Currently, our focus is on finalizing architectural and finishing work, as well as installing equipment. Our team of metro specialists is conducting comprehensive testing and commissioning of all systems, including escalators, ticket booths, turnstiles, communication, ventilation, safety, and numerous other vital systems. This meticulous approach guarantees the safety and comfort of our passengers, — said Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport.

To facilitate the final stages of preparation for the station's grand opening, Line 1 will experience temporary service interruptions between Salaryevo and Novomoskovskaya stations from August 24th to August 28th inclusive. During this period, free KM buses will be operating along the closed section. Passengers are also encouraged to utilize regular surface transportation routes.

While the temporary service interruption may cause inconvenience, we have opted to implement it during periods of lower passenger volume. We kindly request that passengers plan their travel in advance and explore alternative routes during this time, - concluded Maksim Liksutov.

The upcoming opening of Potapovo station is a testament to Moscow's commitment to enhancing its transportation infrastructure, ensuring a seamless and convenient travel experience for its citizens.





