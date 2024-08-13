Responsive Technology Partners Makes The Inc. 5000 Annual List For Fifth Consecutive Time

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Responsive Partners CEO Steven McComas, MPA, MBA, CPA, CGMA

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its entrepreneurial businesses.

- Steven McComas, MPA, MBA, CGMA, CPA, CEO of Responsive Technology Partners YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today that Responsive Technology Partners ranks No. 4073 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000."I am incredibly proud and humbled to share this prestigious recognition with our amazing Responsive Technology Partners family. Being named one of the Top 5000 fastest-growing companies in the United States for the fifth consecutive year in 2024 is an honor that reflects our collective dedication and hard work. As we continue to provide world-class managed technology and cybersecurity services to clients nationwide, this award affirms that our mission-to deliver industry-leading IT solutions and exceptional customer service that makes every client feel like our only client-is truly resonating. Our commitment to driving results for our shareholders and the communities we actively invest in remains unwavering." Steven McComas, MPA, MBA, CGMA, CPA, CEO of Responsive Technology Partners.The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”Responsive Technology Partners provides superior IT support services throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, and Texas, as well as across the U.S. Our service offerings include IT support, cybersecurity and compliance, telephony, cloud services, Restaurant and Hospitality cloud-based point of sale implementation and management, digital marketing, web design, access control & camera systems, and cabling. Simply put our company's mission is "to provide world-class customer service through industry leading IT solutions that make every customer feel as if they are our only customer."CONTACT:Tamara Siragusa, Director of Sales & MarketingResponsive Technology PartnersOffice: (478) 387-0157Email: ...More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. For more information, visit .

Tamara Siragusa

Responsive Technology Partners

+1 478-387-0157

email us here