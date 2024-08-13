Emirates To Deploy Retrofitted Boeing 777S To 2 More Cities

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Emirates has announced today that it will begin deploying its newly retrofitted 777s to Zurich and Riyadh starting October 1, 2024. Additionally, the airline plans to introduce the refurbished B777s on its Geneva and Brussels routes, making these the first cities in the airline's to have the refreshed B777 cabins on all flights.

The airline aims to offer more of its pop Premium product and newly configured Business Class cabin on the Boeing 777 in the coming weeks and months. The enhanced B777s will be scheduled as follows:

To Zurich, flights EK 85 and EK 86 will feature the retrofitted aircraft starting October 1, with potential earlier deployment if refurbishments are completed ahead of schedule.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Emirates will also debut its enhanced Boeing 777 featuring its latest cabins in Riyadh on flights EK 819 and EK 820 on October 1, with potential earlier deployment if refurbishments are completed ahead of schedule. This marks the first time Emirates' Premium Economy will be available in the Middle East/GCC.

Meanwhile, starting from September 22, Geneva will be the first city in the Emirates network to offer Premium Economy seats and newly refreshed Business Class cabins on all flights, with the retrofitted B777 operating on EK 89 and EK 90.

From October 9, 2024, Emirates will operate its second retrofitted B777 to Brussels on EK 181 and EK 182 six times weekly.

Boeing 777 Premium EconomyBoeing 777 Business Class

With an expanded list of cities served by both the refurbished Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft, the airline also plans to serve 28 cities with Premium Economy by the end of this year.

So far, 25 aircraft have been retrofitted, with 17 more aircraft to undergo a facelift by December 2024.

ALSO READ:

Look: Emirates' all-new seats, cabins on first retrofitted aircraft ready for flights

Look: How Dubai's Emirates strips down A380 planes in world's largest retrofit project

Dubai: Emirates unveils first 3 destinations to be served with refurbished Boeing 777

Emirates may get first 777-9 airplane in 2025