Kuwait Amb.: Preparations Done For Receiving Kuwaiti Humanitarian Aid To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Sudan Fahad Al-Thafeeri announced Tuesday the completion of the necessary preparations for a Kuwaiti airlift to provide humanitarian and medical aid to the of landslides and war in Sudan.

The first stage of the airlift will start by sending a plane filled with around 40 tons of medical and humanitarian aid, as the first plane will arrive Wednesday (tomorrow), followed by additional flights on the 15th, 18th, and 20th of August, said Ambassador Al-Thafeeri told KUNA.

He pointed out that the aid included ambulances, tents, foods, pesticides, and medicine, as part of a campaign launched by the Kuwait Society for Relief along with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, as well as many other Kuwaiti charities.

This humanitarian initiative comes in line with the directive of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to extend aid in Sudan to lessen the effects of wars and floods, he added.

He explained that these efforts are part of the airlift that initially began with the outbreak of war in Sudan that included 18 planes and two ships, one of which carried life-saving medicine for cancer patients.

Kuwaiti charitable organizations and societies have launched dozens of humanitarian campaigns to alleviate suffering of the war-traumatized people of Sudan, he stated.

The Ambassador praised the extensive efforts that official and local bodies in Kuwait have contributed in hastening the airlift launching, as well as the cooperation and facilities provided by Sudanese authorities to accomplish this endeavor despite the difficult circumstances that millions face in Sudan. (end)

