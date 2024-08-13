Qatari Amir Rep. Condoles With Kuwait Crown Prince On Sheikh Salem Demise
8/13/2024 3:05:11 PM
KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Al-Sabah family received on Tuesday representative of Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Chief of Olympic committee Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani and accompanying delegation.
The Qatari delegation came to offer condolences on demise of chief of Kuwait National Guard Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah. (end)
