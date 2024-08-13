Qatari Amir Rep. Condoles With Kuwait Crown Prince On Sheikh Salem Demise

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad and Al-Sabah family received on Tuesday representative of Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Chief of Olympic committee Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani and accompanying delegation. The Qatari delegation came to offer condolences on demise of chief of Kuwait National Guard Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah. (end) aai

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.