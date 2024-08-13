Saudi Arabia Backs Up Efforts Aiming To Establish Ceasefire In Gaza -- Cabinet
8/13/2024 3:05:11 PM
RIYADH, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- The Saudi cabinet renewed support of Saudi Arabia to the efforts aiming to establish ceasefire in Gaza Strip, restore peace in Middle East region, end the Occupation and restore the legitimate rights of the brotherly people of Palestine.
A cabinet session on Tuesday, chaired by crown prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, was briefed on the outcome of the meeting between the Crown Prince and President of the Arab Parliament, according to a statement by Acting Minister of Information Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi.
The cabinet appreciated the role of the Arab Parliament on the international arena, reaffirming the Kingdom's desire to deepen cooperation with other Arab countries, promote security and stability and boosting sustainable development, Al-Rajhi added. (end)
