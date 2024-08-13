Dozens Provided Vocational Trainings In Ghazni

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): An organization is providing education opportunity to dozens of widows, orphans and disabled people in three vocational fields in southern Ghazni province, an official said on Sunday.

This vocational training program has been funded by the Helping Hand for Relief & Development (HHRD) charity foundation.

Head of the organization Mujib Al-Rahman Sadat told Pajhwok Afghan News 63 widows were being trained in chicken keeping, 34 disabled and 18 orphans in mobile phone making and tailoring.

According to him, they also give 1,500 afghanis, a quantity of flour, rice, oil, beans, sugar and salt to vocational trainees.

Sadat explained this program will continue for six months and will be held in other districts.

Mohammad Ismail, one of the disabled persons, said he was happy to be part of the vocational training.

“I am learning tailoring here, I will open a shop in the city and my problems will be solved.”.

Some students asked the government and charity foundations to provide educational trainings to other people.

Meanwhile, Martyrs and Disabled Affairs Director Maulvi Mohammad Anwar Baradar told Pajhwok such programs were useful and should be used properly.

“We are trying to provide job opportunities for youths through technical and vocational education. These students should make good use of this opportunity to become business owners”.

The people have been complaining about unemployment and ask the government and charitable organizations to provide them with work.

hz/ma