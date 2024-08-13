MPM Medical Expands Wound Care Portfolio And Sales Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RegeneCare HATM samples available at Wild on Wounds Booth #504

MESQUITE, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MPM Medical , a leading developer and distributor of advanced wound care solutions and surgical collagen, is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 Wild on Wounds (WOW) Conference, taking place from August 14-17 in Phoenix, Arizona. As the third largest wound care in the nation, WOW is dedicated to advancing healthcare through hands-on education crafted by and for clinicians.

Dr. Caitlin Crews-Stowe, PhD, MPH, CPH, CPHQ, CIC, VA-BC, the author of two groundbreaking abstracts presented at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring 2024 conference, offers an engaging and informative on-demand webinar on these "The Efficacy of Type I Bovine Collagen Powder in Wound Healing" and "The Evaluation of Lidocaine Absorption from a Lidocaine Collagen Hydrogel."

MPM Medical invites all attendees to visit Booth #504, where complimentary samples of the newly enhanced RegeneCare HATM will be available. This innovative 2% Lidocaine Hydrogel, with an aloe vera base, collagen, and hyaluronic acid, is a top performer in MPM Medical's wound care portfolio and the first product to feature the company's new branding.

In addition to product samples, MPM Medical will be sharing the latest clinical data on RegeneCare HATM, recently unveiled at the 2024 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring Conference. Visitors can obtain a copy of the poster titled, "Evaluation of Lidocaine Absorption from a Lidocaine Hydrogel ," or access the on-demand webinar where the poster's author, Caitlin Crews-Stowe, Ph.D., MPH, CPH, CIC, CPHQ, VA-BC, discusses the findings. The research highlights RegeneCare HATM as a superior alternative to traditional topical lidocaine for pain management and wound healing, with no increased risk of lidocaine toxicity.

MPM Medical's presence at the conference will be led by key team members, including National Sales Manager Nathan Lavalle, CWCMS, Marketing Director Marissa Ransdell, MBA, and Territory Manager Dalton Sullivan. Mr. Sullivan, one of the company's strategic new hires, has significantly enhanced MPM Medical's service capabilities in Arizona and Nevada. Over the past year, the company has also expanded its reach into Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina. MPM Medical is seeking qualified medical sales candidates for open positions in Tennessee, North Texas, and Oklahoma.

"Our commitment to innovation in wound care spans over three decades," said Nathan Lavalle, CWCMS, National Sales Manager. "As we continue to evolve our product offerings, we're also expanding our sales footprint to meet growing demand. Along with adding new territories in wound care, our surgical division is also experiencing growth, bringing on new 1099 sales representatives nationwide."

Those interested in learning more about career opportunities at MPM Medical are encouraged to visit the booth to speak with the team and hear firsthand what makes MPM Medical a standout employer. Applications are available on LinkedIn , or resumes can be sent directly to [email protected] .

About MPM Medical

Since 1992, MPM Medical has been dedicated to the development and distribution of Medical Products that MatterTM. With a focus on innovation in the advanced wound care industry, MPM Medical collaborates with clinicians and surgeons to pioneer new and enhanced products that significantly impact patient outcomes such as the 100% Type I Bovine Collagen line, ACM SurgicalTM, MetaMatrixTM, and TripleHelixTM Wound Care Collagen. All sales specialists are certified wound care experts and samples are always complimentary, including well-known brands like RegeneCare HATM, ExcelSAPTM, SilverMedTM, CoolMagicTM, and DryMaxTM. MPM Medical is committed to advancing healthcare through excellence in product development, quality, and service. Visit mpmmed to learn more.

About RegeneCare HATM 2% Lidocaine Hydrogel

RegeneCare HATM is a unique aloe vera-based hydrogel containing 2% lidocaine, collagen, and hyaluronic acid. RegeneCare HATM reduces pain and inflammation while helping to break the itch-and-scratch cycle. It is available in gel and spray formats. Visit the product page to learn more.

