Dr. Phyllis Heffner Of Holistic Child Psychiatry LLC To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

WOODBINE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mental illnesses are dramatically on the rise affecting millions of Americans each year. Living in these difficult times, many of us are experiencing depression or anxiety that is severely impairing our ability to live happy lives. From the 19 pandemic, and social issues, everyday life situations, social addictions, all are all adversely affecting our health with devastating consequences. Moreover, an epidemic of anxiety and depression are overwhelming our children and young people at alarming rates with suicide at an all-time high. For decades, conventional psychiatric treatments have focused on treating us with a myriad of drugs from antidepressants and sedatives which has been proven to not always being effective, but may have significant and distressing side effects. What if we focus more on a new approach to brain health? One that considers our whole health picture focusing on identifying and treating root causes of symptoms and disease. While we can't avoid adversity and stress, it is inevitably a part of all our lives, we can manage, treat it, and absolutely heal.

Dr. Phyllis Heffner, a highly accomplished Psychiatrist and CEO of Holistic Child Psychiatry LLC, specializes in holistic and integrative strategies to treat both mental and physical health conditions in adults and children. Dr Heffner recognizes the importance of evaluating the function of the brain, the body and behavior along with the Psychological, Social and Spiritual factors for each person, is critical in order to epitomize true health.

Dr. Heffner's mission is to ensure we address mental health issues through complementary, alternative, and integrative therapies. The solution, Dr. Heffner says that will prove to be highly effective and more sustainable, is to get serious about prevention. In fact, it's time to rethink and refocus our approach with well-tailored interventions.

Dr. Heffner is double Board Certified in General Psychiatry and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. She graduated from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA in 1982, and Penn State/Hershey College of Medicine in 1986.

She is Certified in Functional Medicine through the Institute For Functional Medicine and is also Certified in Integrative Pediatrics.

Before opening up her functional wellness practice, Dr. Heffner's own person experience struggling with chronic inflammatory response syndrome when conventional medicine failed to alleviate her symptoms, made her realize she needed to take responsibility for her own health. When she discovered how functional medicine finds the root causes of disease and seeks to reverse it rather than treating symptoms with medication and pills, it changed her way of looking at wellness for good and she finally realized she was in control of her own health and how functional medicine really is the key to optimal health.

In fact, our history, genes, relationships, lifestyle, nutrition, all play a crucial role in determining our health outcomes.

Yet for so long, the standard of care psychiatrist has centered on overprescribing medications. Too often, drugs are seen as quick fixes but they don't address the root cause of our symptoms. When we take pills for a headache or rub medicated ointment on our aching joints these things are only band aids and not true healing As multidimensional beings, we require a holistic approach focused on changing dietary patterns, lifestyle imbalances, movement, and practicing techniques to prevent future issues in addition to addressing any infections, toxins, or other physical illnesses.

When we get stressed or upset, notice how our body reacts physically. We get heart palpitations, sweaty hands, a horrible lump in our throat. It's the mind-body connection and we all experience it. Did you know headaches, body aches, and back pain are all symptoms of possible depression? For example, you might develop an ulcer after undergoing a traumatic event. That's because our thoughts, emotions, feelings, and past traumas have an effect on our body. Our body also can affect our emotions and brain function.

Dr. Heffner uses mind-body practices like yoga, meditation, neurofeedback, massage, herbs, therapy, and electro-acupuncture, which all evidence-based examples of how we can meet our physical, mental, and spiritual needs. Other treatment strategies include antibiotics and/or herbs or homeopathy to treat vector-borne infections and mold illness, as well as addressing hormonal, digestive system dysfunction, and detoxification methods such as sauna and ionic foot baths. Dr. Heffner feels operating on a holistic health paradigm is what medicine should be all about. She aims to support individuals towards a life of vibrancy, joy, and long- lasting positive change.

