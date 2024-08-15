Our Govt Will Take Strict Action Against Criminals Who Attacked Minorities: Bangladesh Religious Affairs Advisor

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Aug 15 (IANS) A.F.M. Khalid Hossain, the Advisor for Religious Affairs in Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladeshi interim government, said on Thursday that strict action will be taken against the "criminals" who attacked minorities and vandalised their places of worship over the past few weeks in the violence-torn country.

Interacting exclusively with IANS, Hossain said that Bangladesh is a "secular" country and "we have to nurture this spirit".

The Religious Affairs Advisor admitted that "some criminals are trying to take advantage of the anti-discrimination student movement by attacking the home of the minorities".

He said that the Religious Ministry has already set up a hotline number for the victims of such attacks and it will also set up an enquiry committee.

Hossain said that detailed reports on incidents of vandalism, attacks and persecution of minorities have been sought from deputy commissioners of different districts in the country at the earliest.

"We got our country back after a great effort and people of all religions sacrificed and shed their blood in Bangladesh's liberation. We cannot let it go to waste. It is a secular country and we have to nurture this spirit, (and) ensure communal harmony in Bangladesh," the Religious Affairs Advisor asserted.

Hossain said that the interim government is taking "full measures" and "there is no communal violence now although there could be some isolated incidents".

"Our government is careful to retain communal harmony in the country. We have also directed Imams of mosques to talk about the riots of non-Muslims and to push for preserving their places of worship. They have been told to give sermons and motivational speeches. The work has already begun. Students are also guarding places of worship. I saw this in Dhakeshwari Mandir in Dhaka," he said.

"Our Chief Advisor (Muhammad Yunus) also visited the Dhakeshwari temple and spoke to religious leaders. Our country is non-communal and everyone has a right to follow and preach various religions - the rights of Hindus, Muslims and Christians are equal," Hossain added.

The Religious Affairs Advisor said that the government is ready to fight against miscreants responsible for vandalising the places of worship.