Bandra To Colaba-7 High Rental Income Areas In Mumbai

Bandra To Colaba-7 High Rental Income Areas In Mumbai


8/13/2024 8:26:11 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mumbai, one of India's most expensive cities, has various locations noted for producing significant rental revenue due to its great location, infrastructure, and demand. Here are seven popular neighbourhoods in Mumbai with high rental yields.

Bandra to Colaba-7 high rental income areas in Mumbai

Here are seven areas in Mumbai that are popular for high rental yields.

South Mumbai (Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Malabar Hill)

South Mumbai (Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Malabar Hill) - Prestigious areas with high demand from affluent tenants.

Bandra (West)

Bandra (West) - Trendy, celebrity-favoured neighbourhood with strong rental demand.

Worli

Worli - Prime location with luxury apartments and corporate tenants.

Lower Parel

Lower Parel - Hub for young professionals due to proximity to business districts.

Powai

Powai - Popular among IT professionals, offering modern housing and amenities.

Andheri (West)

Andheri (West) - Centrally located, with strong demand from professionals and expatriates.

Juhu

Juhu - Upscale area near the beach, favoured by celebrities and high-income families.

AsiaNet News

