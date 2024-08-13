London Knife Attack: 11-Year-Old Girls Severely Injured, Heroic Intervention By Local Guard

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) London have reported that an 11-year-old girl has been seriously in a knife attack in the city. According to the London police, the girl's mother also sustained minor injuries during the attack.

The attack occurred on Monday, August 12, in Leicester Square, central London. The police believe that this incident is not related to terrorism. A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incident.

London police stated,“We currently believe that the attacker and the victim did not know each other.”

According to Reuters, the police are not searching for any other suspects following the arrest of the 32-year-old man.

Local media reported that a young security guard at a nearby shop apprehended the attacker before the police arrived. Abdullah, a 29-year-old, quickly intervened upon hearing the child's screams and managed to stop the assailant.

This young man, who is reportedly a Muslim immigrant, has been hailed as a“hero” by social media users.

Knife attacks have recently raised significant concerns across Europe and Australia. A recent attack by an African immigrant on a school in London, which resulted in the death of three young girls, has fueled right-wing extremists' anger against Muslims and immigrants.

Initially, there were rumors on social media suggesting that the attacker was a radical Muslim immigrant. However, the government has since identified the attacker as a British citizen of Rwandan descent.

The violent protests by far-right extremists have ended after a week of unrest. This incident underscores the ongoing tensions and challenges related to immigration and social integration in various regions. The swift response by local heroes and the efforts of law enforcement reflect a community's resilience and commitment to addressing such incidents.

