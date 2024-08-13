Assurity Launches New Group Term Life Insurance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Assurity Life Insurance launched its new Group Term Life Insurance product, offering employees and their families affordable protection.

"We are pleased to have our group term life product in 40 states beginning August 12," said Jack Douglas, Vice President of Worksite Sales. "Our distribution asked us for this product, and it really enhances our voluntary benefit lineup, which brokers can use to help employers offer protection for employees and their families."

The new Group Term Life Insurance product is designed to fit more budgets, protect employees and their families, and last beyond the job, with options for portability and conversion to permanent life insurance.

Benefit amounts range from $25,000–$250,000 (with up to $150,000 guaranteed issue, and maximum determined by underwriting basis and group size and issue age). Plans are available in 10-year, 20-year, and To-Age-70 planned payment periods.

Plans can also be customized, offering four optional riders to enhance benefits and extend coverage to family members:



Accidental Death Benefit Rider (Employee only)

Children's Term Rider

Spouse Term Rider Disability Waiver of Premium Rider (Employee only)

in the following states: AL, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MI, MN, MS, MO, NE, NV, NH, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VM, WA, WV, WI, WY.



The new plan bolsters Assurity's full suite of worksite products.



About Assurity : As a mutual organization, Assurity was founded on the simple concept of people coming together to support each other in moments of need. We help people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that's easy to understand and buy. We all share in the future we create, and we believe in using our business as a force for good.

