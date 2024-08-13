Blinken visits Middle East amid escalating events, calls for ceasefire

(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit the Middle East on Tuesday, according to Axios correspondent Barak Ravid. Blinken’s trip will include stops in Qatar, Egypt, and Israel. The visit comes at a critical time of heightened tensions in the region, exacerbated by recent violent incidents, including the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Beirut. These events have increased fears of a broader conflict and intensified calls for a ceasefire.



During a recent phone call with Israeli Defense Yoav Gallant, Blinken underscored that the escalating situation is detrimental to all parties involved and stressed the urgency of achieving a ceasefire in Gaza. The ongoing conflict, which has resulted in significant casualties and a severe humanitarian crisis, has drawn international concern. Leaders from France, Germany, and Britain have joined in supporting efforts for a ceasefire, urging for the release of hostages held by Hamas and the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid.



Efforts to resolve the conflict have been ongoing, with mediators from the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt working on a three-stage plan. This plan involves Hamas releasing remaining hostages captured during its October 7 attack, an exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, and a potential Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. The international community remains focused on these negotiations as the situation continues to evolve.



