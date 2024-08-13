Zelensky Thanks Soldiers For Precision: 30 Shahed Uavs Destroyed Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Ukrainian defenders for countering enemy UAVs.

“Every success of our sky defenders, every enemy target destroyed, results in defended lives and protected infrastructure. Last night, Russian terror once again received a worthy rebuff. Thirty Shahed drones used by Russian terrorists against Ukraine were destroyed. I thank all our warriors who ensure the safety of our skies for their precision,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="V_Zelenskiy_official/11352" data-width="100%"></script>

He noted that strengthening Ukrainian defenders and their ability to repel the Russian terror remains a top priority.

Russia's war casualties in Ukraine up by 1,160 in past 24 hours

“We are grateful to all those who work with us to add even more strength to the defense of life,” the President summarized.

As reported, on the night of August 13, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 30 of 38 incoming Russian Shahed attack drones.