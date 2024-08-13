NABU, SAPO Heads Meet With Members Of U.S. Congress

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko and Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Semen Kryvonos at a meeting with members of the U.S. discussed the steps to be taken to strengthen the independence of the SAPO and NABU.

The SAPO said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

During the meeting, the American partners were briefed on the progress achieved by the Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies in 2023-2024.

"They also discussed the challenges that slow the pace of eradication and the steps that need to be taken to strengthen the independence of the SAPO and NABU," the SAPO said.

The partners emphasized that the use of international aid provided to Ukraine requires absolute transparency and that it was important to guarantee future investments in Ukraine's reconstruction with the protection of capable law enforcement agencies.

At the same time, the parties agreed that the Russian narrative about Ukraine as the world's most corrupt state was a tool to stop support for Ukraine from Western partners.

"The public exposure of corruption schemes and the persons involved in them testifies to persistent efforts aimed at overcoming corruption and demonstrates the effectiveness of anti-corruption law enforcement mechanisms aimed at improving the situation with the rule of law in Ukraine," the SAPO said.

Photo: SAPO