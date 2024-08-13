Turkmenistan hosts international conference on Caspian Sea cooperation

(MENAFN) On August 12, Turkmenistan hosted an international titled "The Caspian Sea - Cooperation for Sustainable Development" in Avaza, marking Caspian Sea Day. Iranian Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ali Mojtaba Roozbahani, emphasized the significance of the Caspian Sea for the economic and social progress of the littoral nations. He highlighted the importance of industrial ventures, secure transportation routes, and hydrocarbon extraction from the Caspian Sea for regional prosperity.



Roozbahani underscored that the Caspian Sea represents a shared heritage and a symbol of friendship among the 270 million people living in the surrounding countries. He called for the protection of this valuable resource for future generations, echoing the commitment of past generations to safeguard it. He also praised the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea, known as the Tehran Convention, as a crucial step towards regional cooperation and environmental protection.



The Caspian Sea region, linking the North-South and East-West corridors, is strategically important. The annual conference serves as a platform for discussing sustainable development and the protection of water resources, involving ambassadors from the Caspian littoral states to address these critical issues.

MENAFN13082024000045015839ID1108548053