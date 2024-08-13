Russian War Leaves 1,646 Healthcare Facilities Damaged Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over 900 days into the full-scale war, the Russian invasion has attacked 1,646 Ukrainian healthcare facilities, fully destroying 215 of them.

This was reported by Ukraine's , Ukrinform learned.

"More than two years into the full-scale war, Russia continues to attack Ukraine's civil infrastructure, including healthcare, terrorizing civilians. The enemy bombards Ukrainian hospitals, polyclinics, maternity wards, etc. every day, thereby creating an additional burden on our healthcare system," the statement reads.

According to the Ministry, 1,646 medical facilities were damaged, of which 215 – completely destroyed and cannot be restored.

PM Shmyhal visits clinics in Kherson region subjected to enemy strikes

Medical facilities in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions were affected the most.

As noted by the Ministry of Health, it is currently impossible to obtain comprehensive data on the degree of destruction in the territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

In addition, the Russians damaged 196, destroyed 266, and captured 125 ambulance vehicles.

Restoration of healthcare infrastructure remains a priority for the government, the ministry reported.

Therefore, together with its partners, health officials have been working on rebuilding war-affected infrastructure to ensure people's unhindered access to high-quality medical services.

A total of 530 facilities have been fully restored and another 355 – rebuilt partially. These are medical facilities located in de-occupied territories, as well as those that suffered minor damage: shattered windows, broken roof, affected facade, etc.

MoH has approved first members of council for restoration of Okhmatdyt

Most of the facilities were restored in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko discussed with urban construction companies possible options for the restoration of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, affected by a Russian missile attack.

Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin, Telegram