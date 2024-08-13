Border Guards Down Russian Lancet Near Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Vovchansk axis, air defense operators with the border guards' Hart Brigade intercepted an incoming Russian killer drone of the Lancet type.

That's according to a social post by the State Border Guard Service, seen by Ukrinform.

"A crew operating an anti-aircraft system recently shot down an enemy Lancet unmanned loitering munition. The ZU-23-2 fire effectively made the invaders' drone disintegrate into molecules,” the report notes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the northern part of Kharkiv region, artillerymen from the border guards' Hart Brigade successfully engaged an enemy dugout.

Lancet is a cheap but deadly unmanned aerial vehicle Russia uses for both reconnaissance and strike missions. It has a flight range of up to 40km and a maximum takeoff weight of up to 12kg and an explosive warhaed of up to 3kg depending on a version.

