Invaders Moving Military Equipment From Crimea Toward Kherson Region - Social Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders are transferring a large amount of military equipment from Crimea in the direction of the administrative border with the Kherson region.

That is according to the Telegram Crimean Wind , Ukrinform reports.

"'Our eyes' see everything: the transfer of a large number of military trucks along the roads of the peninsula in the direction of the border with the Kherson region is being recorded," the post said.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that in temporarily occupied Crimea, partisans discovered a hub for transferring military equipment of the Dnepr group of forces.